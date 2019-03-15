Fair Isle fire couple 'never thought of leaving'
Susannah and David Parnaby lost most of their possessions as a huge blaze destroyed the Fair Isle Bird Observatory and their adjoining flat.

They are humbled by the support they have received and are keen to rebuild the home they shared with two young daughters.

  • 15 Mar 2019