George and Amal Clooney shiver in Scotland

George Clooney has had a word about the Scottish spring weather as he and his wife Amal attended a charity gala in Edinburgh.

The actor and human rights lawyer couple have been presented with an award by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in recognition of their work to safeguard human rights.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice also received a cheque for £1m raised by the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

It is understood the money will help fund TrialWatch, a project which plans to increase its monitoring of trials in countries where human rights are at risk.