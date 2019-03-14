Media player
Amnesty Scotland: Climate strikes empower schoolchildren
Amnesty International's director in Scotland says it is "educational" and "empowering" for schoolchildren to be involved in the climate strikes.
Asked on BBC Debate Night about whether pupils should be allowed to be out of school, Naomi McAuliffe says that it is important for children to join protest marches.
Fridays for Future has seen children across Europe hold strikes outside their school gates to put pressure on governments to tackle climate change.
An international day of action is to be held on Friday.
14 Mar 2019
