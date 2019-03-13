Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stranded dog rescued from mountain
A small dog missing for 48 hours in bad weather in the Cairngorms has been rescued by helicopter.
Ben ran off while on a trip near Loch Avon on Monday, before storms hit, and was found by Inverness Coastguard on Wednesday.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window