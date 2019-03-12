Overhead wires trip out near train

Media player
Overhead wires trip out near a train during Storm Gareth
Overhead wires tripped out near a train during Storm Gareth.
The incident, caught on camera by Scotrail, happened in Saltcoats and caused disruption to services in Ayrshire.
Nobody was hurt.
12 Mar 2019
