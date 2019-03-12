'My mum can't stop crying'
The brother of a missing man says his disappearance has left his family fearing the worst.

Redmond Taylor has not been seen since he walked out of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at about 12:30 on Tuesday 12 February.

Bob Taylor appealed for information and said the family is extremely concerned.

  • 12 Mar 2019