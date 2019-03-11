Fire destroys Fair Isle Bird Observatory

Video

An internationally renowned research centre has been destroyed by fire.

The observatory on Fair Isle was known for its work on seabirds and bird migration patterns.

Hundreds of visitors a year are attracted to the remote Shetland isle, which is owned by the National Trust for Scotland, and which usually has a population of around 60 people.

Roy Dennis, honorary president of the observatory, has vowed to rebuild the £4m facility that opened nine years ago.

Mr Dennis told BBC Scotland the records, which go back to 1948, have been digitised and are safe.