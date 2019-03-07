Pupils 'give first aid' to MSP Whittle
Video

MSP Brian Whittle 'gets first aid' from two pupils

Two 10-year-old girls show their first aid skills to MSP Brian Whittle.

The pupils gave evidence on Thursday to a Holyrood committee, which was urged to fund training in all Scottish primary schools.

