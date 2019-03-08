Media player
Crossing Divides: Housing issues facing Scotland's travelling communities
More than one in three of sites for Scottish Gypsy travellers are still failing to meet minimum standards despite prior warning from the housing regulator in Scotland.
Meanwhile, in Glasgow's Govanhill area, the local housing association has stepped in to improve properties. An initiative which has benefitted the local Roma traveller community.
08 Mar 2019
