UK cabinet minister says 'no' to Indyref2

UK cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt says that if Scotland's First Minister asked permission for a second independence referendum then Prime Minister Theresa May should say no.

The foreign secretary told a gathering in Glasgow: "We think the Scottish government should be focusing on the concerns of Scottish voters, which is not to have another very divisive independence referendum but to focus on an education system which used to be the envy of the world and standards are now falling, to focus on long waits in the NHS.

"That's what Scottish voters want the Scottish government to focus on and I am sure that that is what Theresa May will tell Nicola Sturgeon if she makes that request."