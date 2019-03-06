Baby Grace is sick on Nicola Sturgeon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby Grace shares her last bottle with Nicola Sturgeon
Baby Grace regurgitates her last meal with Nicola Sturgeon.
The first minister was announcing £50m funding for perinatal mental health services during a visit to the mother and baby unit at St John's Hospital in Livingston.
The Scottish government says it will provide access to treatment for an additional 11,000 patients.
It is estimated that perinatal mental illness affects up to one in five women.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47473442/baby-grace-shares-her-last-bottle-with-nicola-sturgeonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window