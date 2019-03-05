CCTV plea: Have you seen James?
Video

CCTV shows the last known sighting of a man who went missing in Edinburgh four weeks ago.

James Cornforth, 36, who was reported missing on 5 February.

He was seen in the BP garage on Glasgow Road near South Gyle at about 20:00 on the day of his disappearance.

