Transgender debate: Playing for a women’s team ‘didn’t seem possible’
Footballer Blair Hamilton, who plays for Stonehaven Ladies FC, says she has known she was transgender since she was four years old and has had hormone therapy for three years.
After making the life-changing decision, Blair was asked to play for the women's team, which she says was "something I never actually thought was possible".
She encourages any other transgender "woman or man to go and play sport."
04 Mar 2019
