Scottish bipolar patients 'missing best treatment'
Many Scots who are diagnosed as bipolar may not be getting the best treatment possible, according to new research from the University of Glasgow.
Researchers found about a quarter of people were taking antidepressants as their only medication treatment, despite a risk of worsening symptoms.
Meanwhile, only one in 20 were taking lithium, which is the recommended "first line treatment".
01 Mar 2019
