Why is Male Rape under-reported?
'I completely froze when I saw my rapist'

Police have urged more men to come forward to report rape and sexual offences – which they say are still under-reported.

Male rape accounts for about 5% of the total rapes reported to the police.

Finlay was raped seven years ago while out celebrating a friend’s birthday.

He has spoken out to raise awareness of the issue.

  • 01 Mar 2019