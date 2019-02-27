Film tourists boost castle visitors

Media player
Movie tourists boost castle visitor numbers
Film tourists helped Scotland's castles enjoy an increase in visitors, new figures suggest.
Historic Environment Scotland said more people were visiting after Scotland was used as a location in films such as Mary Queen of Scots.
Fans of the TV shows Outlander and Outlaw King also boosted numbers.
27 Feb 2019
