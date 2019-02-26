Could PrEP help to eliminate HIV?

Media player
Could the PrEP drug help to eliminate HIV?
Almost 1,900 people have been prescribed a drug which dramatically reduces the chances of being infected with HIV, new figures have shown.
Scotland was the first part of the UK to make PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) available on the NHS in July 2017.
A report from NHS National Services Scotland said uptake of the drug had "exceeded predictions".
It said this was partly because many users had never visited a sexual health clinic before.
