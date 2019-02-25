Iceland's PM voices no-deal Brexit concern

Video

The Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir has told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme that she would be concerned if the UK left the EU without a deal.

She was speaking as the clock ticks towards the Brexit closure deadline of 29 March.

In an interview with chief news correspondent James Cook, Ms Jakobsdóttir said: "Brexit without a deal must be a very difficult position for the UK, so it is therefore also a concern for us - both because we have economic interests, also because we think of the UK as our friend in the world."

She was also quizzed about national sovereign and agreed Scotland could "absolutely" be independent. However, Ms Jakobsdóttir added: "That is not a decision I am going to make."