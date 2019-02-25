Vision problems misdiagnosed as autism
Video

Ashleigh's vision problems were misdiagnosed as autism

Does our lack of understanding about vision mean that some children are being misdiagnosed with autism?

This happened to Ashleigh.

After being misdiagnosed with Asperger syndrome, Ashleigh later found out that her behavioural problems actually came from Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI).

