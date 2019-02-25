Media player
Virgin Galactic: Scots-born pilot rockets into space
Virgin Galactic has pushed its Unity rocket plane faster and higher than it has ever been.
Dave Mackay, from Helmsdale, Sutherland, becomes the first Scottish-born pilot to travel to space.
"It was thrilling yet smooth and nicely controlled throughout, with a view at the top, of the Earth from space, which exceeded all our expectations," he said after landing back at Mojave airport in California.
25 Feb 2019
