Rare owl visits Shetland

Rare Tengmalm's owl visits Shetland
A rare Tengmalm's owl has been seen in Shetland in what is believed to be the first sighting in 100 years.
It was observed after swooping into a garden at Tumblin, on the west side of the islands.
The last time the species was recorded in Shetland was in 1912.
Footage: @hughharrop
20 Feb 2019
