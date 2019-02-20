Rare owl visits Shetland
A rare Tengmalm's owl has been seen in Shetland in what is believed to be the first sighting in 100 years.

It was observed after swooping into a garden at Tumblin, on the west side of the islands.

The last time the species was recorded in Shetland was in 1912.

