Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scots dialect brought to life in sign language
Actor Connor Bryson brings to life the Scots dialect in sign language.
The 24 year old advised the cast of the BBC comedy 'Two Doors Down', teaching the actors to speak in sign language but with a Glaswegian accent.
He said: "There are different signs for different regions in the UK. Glasgow is more like the people in Glasgow, more expansive, more emotional."
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window