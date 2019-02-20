Scots dialect in sign language
Scots dialect brought to life in sign language

Actor Connor Bryson brings to life the Scots dialect in sign language.

The 24 year old advised the cast of the BBC comedy 'Two Doors Down', teaching the actors to speak in sign language but with a Glaswegian accent.

He said: "There are different signs for different regions in the UK. Glasgow is more like the people in Glasgow, more expansive, more emotional."

