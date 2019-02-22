Five years to build Alloa model railway
Model railway took train enthusiasts five years to build

A team of model train enthusiasts spent five years recreating Alloa Station in central Scotland, down to the finest detail.

The 34ft-long scale model was built from scratch by members of a Glasgow-based club.

More than 30 groups are part of the Association of Model Railway Societies in Scotland, which is set to hold its annual exhibition in Glasgow.

