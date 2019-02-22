Journey through Alloa model in 40 seconds
Video

A group of model rail enthusiasts spent five years recreating Alloa Station in miniature.

The 34ft-long 1:76 scale layout was built from scratch by members of a Glasgow-based club.

Using old photographs and plans, members of the club modelled everything in painstaking detail - including the signals, track, buildings and scenery.

