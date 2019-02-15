Children learn stand-up comedy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children learn secrets of performing stand-up comedy
Children in Edinburgh have been learning the secrets of stand-up.
Comedian Jay Lafferty teaches the youngsters real-life stage techniques and how to make an audience laugh.
The youngsters from Edinburgh Youth Theatre will put their jokes to the test with a live performance at the city's Stand Comedy Club.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47256669/children-learn-secrets-of-performing-stand-up-comedyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window