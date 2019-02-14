Schools to pilot car free zones

Video

Car-free zones are to be introduced around some primary schools as part of a move to keep pupils safe.

Glasgow City Council said seven primary schools are to trial the temporary pedestrian areas for 18 months to improve road safety.

The areas will be traffic-free at certain times while pupils come and go.

The council said the plans followed complaints about dangerous driving and obstructive parking near schools, as well as environmental concerns.

One of the schools that will take part in the trial is Lourdes Primary School. Parents there have been talking about it.