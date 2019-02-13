FM steps up no-deal Brexit planning

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Sturgeon steps up no-deal planning
The Scottish government has stepped up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit as it again called on Theresa May to rule out the possibility.
Ms Sturgeon said it was "reckless and negligent" for the UK government to refuse to rule out no-deal.
She said her government had a duty to plan for the possibility as best it could.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window