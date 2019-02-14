Video

"Somewhere like here has been really supportive, because it is not a hospital environment for once, and you can just speak to other people who may not have the same cancer as you, but are going through similar types and totally understand how you feel."

The words of Sharon McFeat, one of the women who benefit from the Feel Good Project in Grangemouth.

Once a month, when the salon would otherwise be closed, volunteers provide beauty treatments and a supportive environment for people with cancer.

The project has won awards, and those who run it think salons across the country could do this type of initiative.

Video Journalist - Graham Fraser