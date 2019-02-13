Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Truck loaded with cars catches fire on M74
A fire on a car transporter has caused delays on one of Scotland's busiest motorways.
Both carriageways of the M74, in South Lanarkshire, were affected.
Footage: @bazer100
-
13 Feb 2019
