Improvements for Potter hotspot viaduct
Glenfinnan Viaduct: New footpath for Potter hotspot

Work has started on a new footpath at the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Highlands.

The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.

The number of people visiting the viaduct has doubled in the past decade.

A badly eroded path that crosses a hillside between the Glenfinnan station and the viaduct is being upgraded.

  • 12 Feb 2019