Improvements for Potter hotspot viaduct

Glenfinnan Viaduct: New footpath for Potter hotspot
Work has started on a new footpath at the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Highlands.
The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.
The number of people visiting the viaduct has doubled in the past decade.
A badly eroded path that crosses a hillside between the Glenfinnan station and the viaduct is being upgraded.
12 Feb 2019
