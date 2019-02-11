Media player
'Our life has been turned upside down'
A woman whose partner took his own life is calling for a review of mental health services in Scotland.
Karen McKeown's partner took his own life despite reaching out to the NHS for help eight times in the week leading up to his death.
Luke Henderson died in December 2017.
The Scottish government says Luke's death is being investigated by NHS Lanarkshire.
11 Feb 2019
