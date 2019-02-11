Firefighters tackle blaze at university
Video

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire involving suspected hazardous materials at the university.

Around 30 crew were involved in extinguishing the fire at the biomedical science building.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Footage: @NeilLawson @katestasa

  • 11 Feb 2019