Firefighters tackle blaze at university

Firefighters tackle blaze at St Andrews University
Firefighters were called to reports of a fire involving suspected hazardous materials at the university.
Around 30 crew were involved in extinguishing the fire at the biomedical science building.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Footage: @NeilLawson @katestasa
11 Feb 2019
