Climber Andy Nisbet was one of two men who died on Ben Hope
A man who helped establish 1,000 winter climbing routes was one of the two climbers who died in an accident on Scotland's most northerly Munro.
Aberdeen-born Andy Nisbet, along with Inverness-based climbing partner Steve Perry got into difficulty on Ben Hope.
Their bodies were recovered from the mountain in Sutherland on Wednesday.
In an interview in 2014, Mr Nisbet - who was 65-years-old when he died - spoke about his love for climbing and why he had no plans to retire.
07 Feb 2019
