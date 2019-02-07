Video

A man who helped establish 1,000 winter climbing routes was one of the two climbers who died in an accident on Scotland's most northerly Munro.

Aberdeen-born Andy Nisbet, along with Inverness-based climbing partner Steve Perry got into difficulty on Ben Hope.

Their bodies were recovered from the mountain in Sutherland on Wednesday.

In an interview in 2014, Mr Nisbet - who was 65-years-old when he died - spoke about his love for climbing and why he had no plans to retire.