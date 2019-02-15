Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Still Game's Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill on last series
Still Game actors Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill have said they will be sad when the hit BBC show comes to an end.
The final series of the comedy will debut on the new BBC Scotland channel on Sunday 24 February at 21:00.
In a wide-ranging interview with Reporting Scotland's Jackie Bird, Ford and Hemphill talk about the ups and downs of their relationship and what they will miss from working on the show.
They also pledge to work together again in the future - but not as the pensioner duo Jack and Victor.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47148808/still-game-s-ford-kiernan-and-greg-hemphill-on-last-seriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window