Still Game actors Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill have said they will be sad when the hit BBC show comes to an end.

The final series of the comedy will debut on the new BBC Scotland channel on Sunday 24 February at 21:00.

In a wide-ranging interview with Reporting Scotland's Jackie Bird, Ford and Hemphill talk about the ups and downs of their relationship and what they will miss from working on the show.

They also pledge to work together again in the future - but not as the pensioner duo Jack and Victor.