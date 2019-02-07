How running helped me beat addiction

Media player
How running helped me beat my drug addiction
Ronnie is a former addict who has used running as a tool to help him towards recovery.
At three weeks clean he started running while attending a Glasgow rehab centre and from struggling to run one mile, within six months he was running 13.
"It felt good, I was achieving something which I had never really done before," Ronnie says.
Read more of Ronnie's story here: Running 'helped me to reach my clean Sundays'
07 Feb 2019
