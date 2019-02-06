Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maisie Williams on life after Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has spoken about life after the hit TV show, Game of Thrones.
The 21-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark, spoke at a careers event at the University of St Andrews.
She said: "I'll probably be bawling my eyes out."
"It feels like the right time. Now that I'm 21, people have been saying to me when this show finishes, you're going to have your whole life and lots of opportunity".
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window