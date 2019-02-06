Video

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has spoken about life after the hit TV show, Game of Thrones.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark, spoke at a careers event at the University of St Andrews.

She said: "I'll probably be bawling my eyes out."

"It feels like the right time. Now that I'm 21, people have been saying to me when this show finishes, you're going to have your whole life and lots of opportunity".