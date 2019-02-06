Tom Walker's biggest fan is his Scots gran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tom Walker's biggest fan is his Scottish granny

Brit award nominee Tom Walker has a strong connection to his homeland of Scotland, despite moving from Glasgow to Cheshire when he was just three-and-a-half.

He has made a big impact on the music world in the past year, but his number one fan is his 81-year-old granny.

"My gran has been to every gig in Scotland," he says.

  • 06 Feb 2019