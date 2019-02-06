Tom Walker's biggest fan is his Scots gran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Walker's biggest fan is his Scottish granny
Brit award nominee Tom Walker has a strong connection to his homeland of Scotland, despite moving from Glasgow to Cheshire when he was just three-and-a-half.
He has made a big impact on the music world in the past year, but his number one fan is his 81-year-old granny.
"My gran has been to every gig in Scotland," he says.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window