'Moth busters' take on unwanted residents of a 17th Century house
Moths with very expensive tastes are getting -36C "chill" time at Newhailes House in East Lothian.
The National Trust for Scotland has brought conservators and volunteers together to tackle an increasing population of webbing clothes moths.
04 Feb 2019
