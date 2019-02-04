'Moth busters' take on unwanted residents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Moth busters' take on unwanted residents of a 17th Century house

Moths with very expensive tastes are getting -36C "chill" time at Newhailes House in East Lothian.

The National Trust for Scotland has brought conservators and volunteers together to tackle an increasing population of webbing clothes moths.

  • 04 Feb 2019