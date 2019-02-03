Polling body to gauge indyref support

Media player
New polling body to gauge attitudes to independence
A new polling body led by the SNP's former deputy leader has been set up to gauge attitudes to Scottish independence.
Angus Robertson said Progress Scotland would seek to better understand the arguments and policies that would persuade voters to back Yes in a future vote.
It will be funded by donations and public subscriptions, with research carried out by former UK government pollster Mark Diffley.
03 Feb 2019
