Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to map a sense of people and place
When Mitch Miller invented the 'dialectogram' he brought together an illustrative style which displays a place through the eyes and the words of the people living there.
These unique, complex drawings map a location in intricate detail using a range of cartography, ethnography, architecture and sequential art.
Mitch has been drawing the people of Glasgow for 10 years now, ensuring their stories are always at the heart of his work.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window