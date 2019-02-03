Media player
Being a bookshop in a digital age
Independent bookshops across the country have fought back from the brink.
After competition from online retailers, many were forced to close in the past decade.
Now, independent bookshops are “thriving” having adapted to the new digital environment, with the help of a growing ‘shop local’ culture.
03 Feb 2019
