Ex-offender who became a dance instructor
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The ex-offender who became a dance instructor

Samantha became homeless when she was 16. After low-level offending she faced being sent to prison for a longer sentence.

Instead, she got the offer of probation and support through Glasgow charity Achieve More which runs dance and football training.

She says: "It meant I could just get everything off my chest and I never had that before."

  • 01 Feb 2019