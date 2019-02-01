Media player
The ex-offender who became a dance instructor
Samantha became homeless when she was 16. After low-level offending she faced being sent to prison for a longer sentence.
Instead, she got the offer of probation and support through Glasgow charity Achieve More which runs dance and football training.
She says: "It meant I could just get everything off my chest and I never had that before."
01 Feb 2019
