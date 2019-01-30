Up Helly Aa lights up the skies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Up Helly Aa lights up the Shetland sky
A Viking longboat has been torched in the culmination of Shetland's annual fire festival.
The Up Helly Aa celebrations came to a head on Tuesday evening after a parade through the snow in Lerwick.
Visitors from across the world gathered for the event, which is held on the last Tuesday in January.
30 Jan 2019
