Up Helly Aa Vikings hit the streets
The annual Up Helly Aa fire festival has been gearing up on the streets of Lerwick.
The traditional squad of Vikings has declared the start of festivities and taken to the streets.
Visitors from across the world have gathered for the event, which is held on the last Tuesday in January.
29 Jan 2019
