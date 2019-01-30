Media player
Could you design and build your own tenement to save money?
Is sharing construction costs with neighbours the way forward for housebuilding?
Architect John Kinsley has built a tenement block in Edinburgh.
With no developer or housebuilder, the construction costs were met by John and his neighbours as he built the bespoke properties.
30 Jan 2019
