Sharing building costs with neighbours to build new home
Video

Could you design and build your own tenement to save money?

Is sharing construction costs with neighbours the way forward for housebuilding?

Architect John Kinsley has built a tenement block in Edinburgh.

With no developer or housebuilder, the construction costs were met by John and his neighbours as he built the bespoke properties.

  • 30 Jan 2019