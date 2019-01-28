Rescuers battle tough conditions to save climber

Video

An injured climber has been rescued after getting into difficulty on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui on Sunday.

Willie Anderson, from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue, said rescue efforts were hampered by the weather:

"It was very difficult, certainly in the early stages, it was the wind that was causing the problem.

"It was making crew members struggle just to get to the location."

The man was carried along the mountain before he was was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.