Appeal for missing Kilbarchan pensioner
CCTV shows missing Kilbarchan pensioner Allan Burns

Police Scotland have released CCTV footage which shows missing Kilbarchan pensioner Allan Burns.

The 71-year-old, who suffers from dementia, can be seen walking past a property before turning onto a cycle path.

He was reported missing by his family on Friday 18th January.

  • 28 Jan 2019