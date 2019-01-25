Media player
Tributes to sports journalist Hugh McIlvanney
Hugh McIlvanney, widely considered to be one of Britain's greatest sports journalists, has died at the age of 84.
Mr McIlvanney, who was born in Kilmarnock, worked for the Observer and then the Sunday Times, covering some of the most significant sporting events of his age.
These included the fight in 1974 between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman known as the Rumble in the Jungle.
He retired in 2016 after 60 years as a journalist.
25 Jan 2019
