'Overnight, something went very wrong'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Overnight, something went very wrong'

A mother is calling for greater awareness of a rare condition which turned her easy-going son suicidal overnight.

Alison Maclaine, from Dumfries, believes children are being misdiagnosed with autism and mental health issues when they are really suffering an infection which can be treated simply with antibiotics.

Her son Jack suffered distressing personality changes due to a condition called PANDAS.

  • 25 Jan 2019