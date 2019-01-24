Salmond: 'I am innocent of any criminality'

Video

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond tells the media he is "innocent of any criminality" after being charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

Appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the 64-year-old faced a total of 14 charges. As well as the attempted rape allegations there was also claims of an indecent assault and breach of the peace.

Speaking after his court appearance, Mr Salmond said: "Yesterday, with my solicitor Callum Anderson, I attended a police station in central Scotland.

"I was released on condition that I came to the court today to face the charges against me. That I have now done.

"So, let me say at the outset, I am innocent of any criminality whatsoever."